March 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Kingdom Season 2.

The streaming service shared new posters for the South Korean zombie series Monday.

One group poster features Ju Ji-hoon as Crown Prince Lee Chang, Ryu Seung-rong as Cho Hak-ju, Bae Doona as Seo-bi, Kim Sung-kyu as Yeong-shin and other characters interspersed with zombies.

"Blood will spill," the poster declares.

Netflix Korea also released three character posters, including one of Bae as Seo-bi.

Netflix Korea released a teaser for Season 2 in February that shows the characters facing off with a zombie horde.

Kingdom is based on the comic series The Kingdom of the Gods by Kin Eun-hee. The series originally premiered in January 2019.

Netflix announced a release date for Season 2 in October. The season will start streaming March 13.