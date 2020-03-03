March 3 (UPI) -- Ty Burrell discussed on Good Morning America Tuesday how he feels about Modern Family coming to an end in April after 11 seasons.

Burell compared the ending of the show to graduating from high school because the cast has been together for "basically that amount of time."

"There's a lot of sadness, but there's a lot of gratitude," Burrell continued.

Burrell also discussed his experience portraying Phil Dunphy on Modern Family who is known for his mishaps and physical comedy.

"It's been one of the great pleasures of my life. I hadn't done a lot of physical comedy before this show, but I am clumsy," he said.

Burrell stated that the cast will most likely view the final episode together and that he is looking forward to spending more time at home with his family.