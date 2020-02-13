Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The stars of Modern Family attended an emotional final table read for the show.

Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland and other cast members shared photos and videos Wednesday on Instagram from their last table read for the ABC series.

Vergara, who plays Gloria Pritchett on the show, shared a slideshow of photos featuring the cast and crew.

"Our last table read," she captioned the post. "Sad because its ending but so gratefull and happy to have been able to be part of this family. It has being More than I ever dreamed of or deserved. Gracias my Modern Family #11years."

Stonestreet, who portrays Cam Tucker, posted a video set to the Trace Adkins song "You're Gonna Miss This."

"Final table read of an 11 year show. Episode 250. #modernfamily #season11 #thefinalseason," he wrote.

Bowen, who plays Claire Dunphy, shared a photo of writer Danny Zuker making a sad face.

"Modern Family's FINAL table read is hitting @dannyzuker hard. Our writers truly are the heroes of our show..." she wrote.

Hyland, who portrays Haley Dunphy, posted a picture on Instagram Stories of her name card at the table.

"The final one," she captioned the post.

Modern Family will conclude in April after an 11-season run on ABC. Bowen said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this month that she plans to avoid the cast's "crying fest" following the series finale.

"I've definitely done the walking around and saying to people, 'I love you. Working together has been amazing,'" the actress said. "But come that last day, I'm out of here. I'm gonna be gone. I'm not hanging out for the crying fest."

"I can't do it," she explained. "I am not that kind of human ... I need to cry alone. Do you want to cry with a whole bunch of people?"

Modern Family also stars Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould. Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett, said in an interview with The Late Late Show in January that it's an incredibly sad" experience for the show to be ending.