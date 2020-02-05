Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Modern Family star Julie Bowen plans to avoid the cast's "crying fest" once the series ends.

The 49-year-old actress discussed the show's impending finale during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Bowen plays Claire Dunphy on Modern Family, which will conclude in April after an 11-season run on ABC. She agreed with host Ellen DeGeneres that the show's end will be "emotional."

"I've already done a fair amount of crying," Bowen said. "But it comes out of the blue -- whenever someone wants me to cry about it, I can't."

"I've definitely done the walking around and saying to people, 'I love you. Working together has been amazing,'" she added. "But come that last day, I'm out of here. I'm gonna be gone. I'm not hanging out for the crying fest."

Bowen said she imagines the cast and crew will be "a big amoeba of weeping" on finale day.

"I can't do it," she said. "I am not that kind of a human ... I need to cry alone. Do you want to cry with a whole bunch of people?"

Modern Family co-stars Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould. Ferguson, who portrays Mitchell Pritchett, said in an interview on The Late Late Show in January that it's an "incredibly sad" experience for the series to be ending.

"It's something I've been doing for 11 years. It's like first through eleventh grade when I was a kid. It's a lifetime; now it's flown by," the actor said.

On Ellen, Bowen also played a game of "What Does Julie Bowen Know... en?" where she explained different topics, including the history of Valentine's Day. DeGeneres had to discern whether Bowen was making the facts up.