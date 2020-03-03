March 3 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss discussed The Handmaid's Tale and when the Hulu drama series might end on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"I kind of have an idea," Moss, who portrays main character June, said on Tuesday when asked if she knew how The Handmaid's Tale will ultimately conclude.

Moss also teased about knowing how many seasons the show will run for. The actress recently began working on Season 4 which she said will not be the last season.

"I don't think so, I mean, not that I know of unless nobody watches it," she said.

Moss, who was joined on WWHL with her Invisible Man co-star Aldis Hodge, addressed tabloid rumors she was engaged to Tom Cruise.

"I saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines and I was like I've never had that haircut," she said about how a tabloid photoshopped her face onto another woman next to Cruise.