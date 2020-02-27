Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Charlotte Flair returned to WWE NXT to face off against Bianca Belair in a highly competitive match.

Flair vs. Belair was the main event on Wednesday. Belair at first stunned The Queen with her athleticism until Flair came back with her signature chops to the chest.

Flair, the Women's Royal Rumble winner, went to the top rope to deliver a Moonsault that Belair countered with her legs. Flair then quickly grabbed Belair's legs and placed her into the Boston Crab submission hold.

The final moments featured Belair delivering a Spear with Flair responding right back with her own Spear. Flair then nailed Belair with the Natural Selection to earn the three count.

Flair, wanting to inflict more damage, used a steel chair to damage Belair's leg before NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley arrived onto the scene.

Flair wanted nothing to do with Ripley and quickly exited the ring. Ripley will be defending the NXT Women's Championship against Flair at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Also on WWE NXT, Finn Balor was attacked by Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium.

Balor, as he started to discuss his plans for WrestleMania 36, was interrupted by Aichner and Barthel who had appeared on behalf of their leader, NXT United Kingdom Champion Walter.

The Prince was able to fight off Imperium at first but the two-on-one assault eventually proved too much for Balor to handle. Imperium knocked down Balor and then placed his head near the steel steps before delivering a knee strike.

Tommaso Ciampa took on Austin Theory in a match that Theory was in control of throughout. Ciampa would stage a comeback, however, performing the Willow's Bell followed by the Fairytale Ending to earn the victory.

Johnny Gargano then appeared and started fighting with his rival Ciampa. Theory also got involved in the brawl, allowing Gargano to knock out Ciampa with a Super Kick.

Johnny Wrestling ended things by picking Ciampa up to deliver a second Super Kick.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Cameron Grimes defeating Dominik Dijakovic; Xia Li defeating Mia Yim before Raquel Gonzalez attacked them both; Killian Dain defeated Bronson Reed; and The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated The Forgotten Sons.