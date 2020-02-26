Feb. 26 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that Samoa Joe has been suspended for 30 days due to a wellness policy violation.

The suspension was put into effect on Monday, the company announced on Tuesday. This is Joe's first violation of WWE's wellness policy.

The talent wellness program, WWE says, is used to address the health and well-being of its talent with tests administered independently by medical professionals.

The medical professionals conduct cardiovascular testing, ImPACTT testing for brain function, substance abuse and drug testing, annual physicals and health care referrals.

Joe, real name Nuufolau Seanoa, has been off WWE programming in recent weeks due to an injury. He was last featured feuding with Seth Rollins and his group of disciples on Raw alongside Kevin Owens.

WWE last suspended United States Champion Andrade for 30 days in January.