Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era had a grudge match in the main event of WWE NXT.

Dream has wanted to get his hands on Strong after his rival and The Undisputed Era put him on the shelf with an injury for five months.

Strong has also been looking forward to battling Dream after Dream started mentioning his wife Marina Shafir and the couple's young son. Dream also made things personal after donning airbrushed pants that featured Strong's family.

Dream appeared poised to win the hard-hitting contest on Wednesday after he nailed Strong with a Dream Valley Driver and got ready to close things out with the Purple Rainmaker. Dream, before climbing the top rope, ripped off his outfit to reveal new airbrushed pants featuring Shafir.

NXT Champion Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era then arrived onto the scene despite Strong previously asking them not to interfere. Dream leaped onto The Undisputed Era outside the ring, taking everyone out. Dream then returned to the ring, survived a knee attack and delivered a second Dream Valley Driver to Strong to win the match.

The Undisputed Era then attacked Dream together which allowed Strong to perform the End of Heartache as WWE NXT went off the air.

Tommaso Ciampa, after being kept away from The NXT Championship by Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday, vowed revenge against his former tag team partner and rival.

Ciampa made his statements while interrupting Austin Theory who was waiting for a match. Theory, upset at being ignored, attacked Ciampa but was quickly knocked out with a punch.

Theory would try again, resulting in The Blackheart slamming him multiple times into the ringside barricade.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Jordan Devlin successfully defending his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Lio Rush; The Grizzled Young Veterans defeating Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde; NXT Tag Team Champions The BroserWeights defeating Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch; NXT North American Champion Keith Lee quickly defeating Kona Reeves; and Chelsea Green defeating Kayden Carter.

Green and Carter's match was interrupted by Bianca Belair who lost to NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at NXT TakeOver: Portland. Belair called out Ripley's next opponent, Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair, and challenged The Queen to come back to NXT to face her.