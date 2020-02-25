Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens confronted Randy Orton on Raw, demanding answers as to why The Viper viciously attacked Hall of Famer Edge weeks ago.

Orton kicked off Raw on Monday by apologizing for his actions and stating that fans would never understand why he did what he did.

Owens then arrived stating that Orton took away his chance to face one of his idols. Orton still wouldn't answer for his actions which also includes injuring Matt Hardy last week.

Owens suggested a match to settle their differences which Orton accepted, setting up the main event of the night.

The competitive bout was invaded by Owens' rival, Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and his disciples AOP and fellow Raw Tag Team Champion Murphy who watched the action from ringside. The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits would to come to dispatch of Rollins' allies, leaving only The Monday Night Messiah behind.

Rollins interfered in the match by grabbing Owens' leg. This allowed Orton to plant KO with the middle rope DDT. Orton went for the pin with the referee counting to three extremely fast, giving Orton the victory.

Rollins would give Orton two chairs, asking him to injure Owens the same way he did Edge and Hardy. Owens would recover, however, and grabbed one of the chairs which made Orton evacuate.

Owens would soon find out that the referee was seemingly working for Rollins as the official was wearing a Monday Night Messiah shirt under his uniform. Owens Powerbombed the referee through a table as Rollins looked on.

Also on Raw, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar made an appearance with his advocate Paul Heyman.

Heyman said that it is a spoiler that Lesnar will defeat Ricochet at Super ShowDown on Thursday and go on to WrestleMania 36 on April 5 to defeat Men's Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre.

Heyman promised that The Beast will turn McIntyre into mince meat and remain WWE Champion forever.

Other moments from Raw included Angel Garza defeating Humberto Carrillo; Ricochet defeating Luke Gallows; Aleister Black defeating Erick Rowan after he was attacked backstage by AJ Styles and his group The O.C.; Bobby Lashley defeating R-Truth; Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits defeating Murphy via disqualification; Rollins defeating Montez Ford of The Street Profits; and the contract was signed for the Women's Elimination Chamber match that will take place at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on March 8.

Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan will be competing in the chamber to decide who will face Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch for her title at WrestleMania 36.

Baszler arrived last to sign the contract out of the group and starred down Natalya. Asuka took exception to this pushed Natalya aside in order to stand up to Baszler. This led to a massive brawl between the participants which Baszler stayed out of of.

Lynch then arrived onto the scene, looking for Baszler. The Man brawled with her rival who bit the back of her neck weeks ago until WWE officials broke things up.