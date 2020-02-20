Bethenny Frankel is set to star in a new business competition show for HBO Max. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Real Housewives of New York City icon Bethenny Frankel is set to host The Big Shot with Bethenny, a business competition show for HBO Max.

WarnerMedia said it ordered eight episodes of the half-hour, unscripted series for the streaming service.

Contestants will compete for a chance to work on the Skinnygirl founder's executive team.

The project is a collaboration from HBO Max, MGM Television, Mark Burnett and Frankel's B Real Productions.

"Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hard-working woman determined to make the impossible possible," Frankel said in a statement.

"My mantra is to come from a place of 'yes' and to find and create the solution. I am an executor of visions, and I share and impart that information to those who work with me. MGM has been neck-in-neck with me with ideas and their execution. I couldn't be more thrilled to continue my longstanding relationship with Mark Burnett on this series and pay this American Dream story forward."