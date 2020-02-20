Feb. 20 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will have a "special edition" season that airs on Showtime.

The network announced in a press release Thursday that the RuPaul's Drag Race spinoff featuring fan-favorite former contestants will move from VH1 to Showtime for Season 5.

The new season will premiere June 5 at 8 p.m. ET, following the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 finale on VH1.

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is a culture-defining show that first perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted," Showtime president of entertainment Jana Winograde said in a statement.

"We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase," she added.

Showtime and VH1 both fall under the ViacomCBS umbrella.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 premieres Feb. 28 on VH1. The network introduced the 13 new contestants in a video in January. The season will feature rapper Nicki Minaj as a guest judge.