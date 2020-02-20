Feb. 20 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed its James Spader-Megan Boone drama The Blacklist for an eighth season.

The show is about U.S. government agents finding and apprehending the world's most dangerous criminals.

Season 7 is set to resume March 20 with two back-to-back episodes.

"Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday. "We couldn't be more excited to continue Red and Liz's story into Season 8."