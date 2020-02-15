"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" actress Lynn Cohen has died at the age of 86. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Actress Lynn Cohen has died at the age of 86, her representative said.

Variety and E! News reported her Friday death, but didn't detail the cause.

Cohen was best known for her role as Magda in the HBO comedy Sex and the City.

"Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP," her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker wrote on Instagram.

She also appeared in the TV shows Damages, Nurse Jackie, The Affair, Law and Order, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Chicago Med, Master of None and God Friended Me.

Her film credits include The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Munich, Eagle Eye, Across the Universe, Vanya on 42nd Street, The Station Agent, Walking and Talking, I Shot Andy Warhol and Manhattan Murder Mystery.

She also starred in the Broadway productions of Orpheus Descending and Ivanov.