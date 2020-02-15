Feb. 15 (UPI) -- What a Girl Wants and Hairspray star Amanda Bynes has announced she is engaged.

"Engaged to tha love of my life," Bynes captioned a photo of her hand on what appears to be a restaurant table on Friday, Valentine's Day.

The ring finger of her left hand is adorned with a large, rectangular diamond and her pointer finger has a thin, gold band on it.

Another hand next to hers had a thick, gold band on the left, ring finger.

The 33-year-old actress did not offer any details about her new fiance.

People.com said Bynes has been a resident at a sober living house after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June.

The What I Like About You, The Amanda Show and All That alum has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years as she focused on her studies, and dealt with her substance abuse and mental health issues.