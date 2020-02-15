Katee Sackhoff arrives on the orange carpet for the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills on May 10. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Robert Taylor is confirmed to attend the 2020 edition of Longmire Days in Wyoming this July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Robert Taylor -- who played Sheriff Walt Longmire for six seasons on the TV drama Longmire -- has been booked to take part in this summer's Longmire Days fan festival in Wyoming.

The 9th annual event's website also confirmed as participants former cast members Katee Sackhoff (Vic), Zahn McClarnon (Mathias), Adam Bartley (The Ferg), Jeff De Serrano (Hector), A. Martinez (Nighthorse), Bailey Chase (Branch) and Louanne Stephens (Ruby.)

Longmire Days is to take place July 16-19 in Buffalo, Wyo.

The show is based on the best-selling novels by Craig Johnson. The most recent book, Land of Wolves, was released in September.