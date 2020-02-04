Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Ricochet earned a WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar on Raw that will take place at Super ShowDown on Feb. 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Ricochet became the No. 1 contender for Lesnar's title after he defeated Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match on Raw Monday in the main event.

The highly-competitive match featured Rollins attempting to gain an advantage early by utilizing his disciples AOP and fellow Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy.

The Monday Night Messiah's group had earlier defeated Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders who returned to drive them away from the Triple Threat. Ricochet would win the match after nailing Lashley with a 630.

Ricochet was given no time to celebrate, however, as Lesnar ran into the ring seconds after the bell rang and delivered an F-5 to the high-flyer as Raw went off the air.

Lesnar will be looking for revenge against Ricochet as he helped Drew McIntyre eliminate The Beast from the Royal Rumble in January. The winner will then go on to defend the WWE Championship at WrestleMania against McIntyre who won the Men's Royal Rumble.

Also on Raw, Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair was scheduled once again to announce who she will be facing at WrestleMania. The Queen stated that she has already previously defeated both of her options which include Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley.

NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley then made a surprise appearance and attempted to convince Flair to face her at WrestleMania. Flair did not give an answer and instead left the ring, shouting "Woo!" from the entrance ramp.

Randy Orton made an apperance to explain why he brutally assaulted Edge last week who had just returned to the WWE after having to retire in 2011 due to injury.

The Viper was booed by the live audience and eventually decided not to say anything. "I can't do this," he said before leaving.

Other moments from Raw included Liv Morgan defeating Lana; Morgan's former partner Ruby Riott returning from injury to attack Morgan after the match; McIntyre defeating 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley in seconds; Aleister Black defeating Eric Young; Angel Garza ending his match against Rey Mysterio by driving him into exposed concrete outside the ring and Asuka defeating Natalya before Lynch challenged Asuka to a rematch for the Raw Women's Championship.