Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Randy Orton viciously assaulted the returning Edge on Raw with a steel chair.

Edge is a multi-time world champion and Hall of Famer who returned on Sunday during the Royal Rumble match. The Rated R Superstar had previously retired in 2011 due to injury.

Edge discussed his journey back to WWE on Raw Monday and how he underwent two neck surgeries. Edge said he was back to end his career on his terms.

Orton then arrived onto the scene and asked if Edge wanted to reform their tag team, Rated RKO. Edge and Orton had a Rated RKO reunion during the Royal Rumble match until Edge eliminated his former partner.

Orton, before Edge could answer, took out the returning legend with a well-timed RKO. The Viper then got violent, grabbing a steel chair to attack him with. Orton ended the assault by placing a steel chair under Edge's head and then smacking his head with another.

Drew McIntyre, who won the Men's Royal Rumble match, announced that he will be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre had eliminated The Beast during the Royal Rumble match.

McIntyre celebrated his victory by issuing an open challenge that was accepted by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC. McIntyre defeated them both with back-to-back Claymores.

Lesnar suddenly attacked McIntyre from behind, taking out his future opponent with an F5. Lesnar then posed with his WWE Championship inside the ring.

Charlotte Flair, who won the Women's Royal Rumble match, announced that she is still thinking about who she wants to face at WrestleMania 36. The Queen can choose between Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch or Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley.

Flair was interrupted by Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka and her partner Kairi Sane. Asuka said that she would have won the Royal Rumble if she had competed in the bout.

The Empress of Tomorrow and Flair had a competitive one-on-one match that ended due to Sane attacking Flair with the InSane Elbow while Asuka was locked into the Figure-Eight. Flair fought back and sent the Women's Tag Team Champions packing.

Other moments from Raw included Rey Mysterio defeating returning veteran MVP; Aleister Black defeating Kenneth Johnson; Humberto Carrillo defeating United States Champion Andrade via disqualification; Carrillo slamming Andrade into exposed concrete; 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley defeating No Way Jose; R-Truth defeating Rawley to win the 24/7 Championship only for Rawley to win it right back; Liv Morgan defeating Lana; Erick Rowan defeating Branden Vice and Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy successfully defending their titles against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

Owens and Joe had The Viking Raiders attack AOP so that they would not help Rollins and Murphy during the match. Joe performed a Suicide Dive and injured himself, leaving Owens to fight on his own. Rollins and Murphy took advantage of the situation and won.