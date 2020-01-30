Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Tommaso Ciampa signed a contract to face Adam Cole for the NXT Championship on WWE NXT.

Ciampa, who was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship following an injury, used a steel pipe to take out Cole's Undisputed Era teammates Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly backstage.

Ciampa then set up a table in the middle of the ring and demanded that Cole sign a contract so that they could meet at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Feb. 16. NXT general manager William Regal and Cole came out with Regal announcing that Cole had already signed a contract to face Ciampa for his title.

Cole then headed for the ring and used a microphone to attack his rival which left him with a bloody head. Ciampa survived the assault and then promptly Powerbombed Cole through the table. Ciampa signed the contract with his blood, making the future championship match official.

Also on WWE NXT, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne who go by the The BroserWeights, faced off against Grizzled Young Veterans in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Riddle and Dunne won the highly-competitive match after Riddle lifted Grizzled Young Veteran member James Drake into the air while Dunne attacked with a vicious kick for the three count.

Riddle and Dunne were presented with a giant trophy and will get to face Fish and O'Reilly for their NXT Tag Team Championships at TakeOver: Portland.

Tegan Nox faced off against her former best friend turned rival Dakota Kai for the first time since Kai brutally injured her at WarGames in November.

Kai and Nox battled each other all around the NXT arena. Kai attempted multiple times to use a steel chair or the knee brace she stole from Nox during the match.

Nox's friend Candice LaRae arrived onto the scene to stop Kai from using the chair. Nox, inside the ring, then nailed Kai with the knee brace followed by the Shiniest Wizard for the three count.

Other moments from NXT included Finn Balor defeating Trent Seven; Shotzi Blackheart defeating Deonna Purrazzo; Dominik Dijakovic defeating Damian Priest after they argued about who should face Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship; and Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green.