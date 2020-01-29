Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Narcos: Mexico Season 2.

The streaming service shared a first trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Diego Luna as Mexican drug lord Félix Gallardo and Scoot McNairy as DEA agent Walt Breslin.

The preview shows Gallardo (Luna) take charge and grow his empire.

"The Colombians are no longer in charge. It's my turn," Gallardo says. "The Americans can try to stop us, but they will fail."

Gallardo faces off with Breslin (McNairy), who attempts to take down the cartel in the wake of DEA agent Kiki Camarena's (Michael Peña) death.

"You want to dismantle an empire? Divide it," Guillermo Calderoni (Julio Cesar Cedillo) advises Breslin.

Gallardo, however, won't go down without a fight.

"Now you'll see what happens when the cage breaks open and all the animals run free," he says.

Netflix shared a poster for the season Tuesday featuring mirrored images of Gallardo and Breslin.

Narcos: Mexico premiered in 2018 and is a companion series to Narcos. The original Narcos starred Wagner Moura as Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar and had three seasons on Netflix.

Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman told Entertainment Weekly Season 2 will have a "heaviness" not seen in previous seasons.

"I think where Felix Gallardo's dream began, there was some legitimacy to it, you understood it," Newman said. "And then what it became and where it went once the government got involved and once the rules kept getting rewritten, that is very much what this season is about, this acceleration into chaos."

"There's a heaviness to it that we didn't have in the Columbian chapters, even though there were many tragedies. You could find victory it in, it's a lot harder to find that in Mexico," he added.

Season 2 starts streaming Feb. 13.