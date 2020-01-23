Lana Condor (R) and Noah Centineo play Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky in the new film "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix members can watch To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, a teen romantic comedy starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, new series Locke & Key and Queen Sono, and new seasons of Cable Girls and Narcos: Mexico in February.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in February:

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie's Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3

Sordo (Netflix Original)

Team Kaylie Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great (Netflix Original)

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: 'They've Gotta Have Us'

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist (Netflix Original)

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Original)

Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Horse Girl (Netflix Original)

Locke & Key (Netflix Original)

My Holo Love (Netflix Original)

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game (Netflix Original)

Feb. 9

Better Call Saul Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Original)

Polaroid

Feb. 11

Good Time

Camino a Roma (Netflix Original)

Q Ball

Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Original)

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Original)

Love is Blind (Netflix Original)

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 14

Cable Girls Final Season (Netflix Original)

Isi & Ossi (Netflix Original)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Original)

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Original)

Feb. 19

Chef Show Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 20

Spectros (Netflix Original)

Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies (Netflix Original)

Gentefied (Netflix Original)

Glitch Techs (Netflix Original)

Puerta 7 (Netflix Original)

System Crasher (Netflix Original)

Feb. 22

Girl on the Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count

Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay with This (Netflix Original)

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers (Netflix Original)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution (Netflix Original)

Feb. 28

All the Bright Places (Netflix Original)

Babylon Berlin Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jeopardy! Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy! Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy! Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita (Netflix Original)

Queen Sono (Netflix Original)

Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original)

Unstoppable (Netflix Original)

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

Coming in February:

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (Netflix Original)

Taj Mahal 1989 (Netflix Original)

Podcasts coming in February:

I Hate Talking About Myself featuring Nick Kroll, Justin Simien and Ian Somerhalder

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in February:

Feb. 11

Clouds of Sils Maria

Feb. 14

District 9

Feb. 15

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Feb. 18

The 2000s Season 1

Feb. 19

Charlotte's Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties Season 1

The Nineties Season 1

The Seventies Season 1

Feb. 20

Lincoln

Feb. 21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27

Jeopardy! Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy! College Championship II

Jeopardy! Teachers' Tournament II

Jeopardy! Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions III

Feb. 28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Feb. 29

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef Seasons 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air