Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a new animated film, is in the works at Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Wednesday on Twitter that The Witcher team is developing the anime movie.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and writer Beau De Mayo are attached to the project, along with Studio Mir, a South Korean animation studio known for the Nickelodeon series The Legend of Korra.

"The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra," the post reads.

The new film will take place in the world of The Witcher, which premiered on Netflix in December. The Witcher is a live-action fantasy series starring Henry Cavill as the title character, Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allen and Anya Chalotra.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series of the same name, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. The show was renewed for a second season in November ahead of its premiere.