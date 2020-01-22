Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Altered Carbon Season 2 is coming to Netflix in February.

The streaming service confirmed in a tweet Wednesday that the new season will premiere Feb. 27.

Netflix shared the news alongside a short teaser. The video shows images of links being broken and reformed.

"Your re-sleeving is now complete. 2.27.20. #AlteredCarbon," the post reads.

Altered Carbon is based on the Richard K. Morgan novel of the same name. The series is set in a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies, and follows Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier, as he investigates a murder.

Season 1 premiered in February 2018 and starred Joel Kinnaman, James Purefoy and Martha Higareda. Anthony Mackie will replace Kinnaman as Kovacs in Season 2.

Season 2 will also feature returning stars Chris Conner and Renée Elise Goldsberry, and newcomer Lela Loren. Production started in February 2019.

Altered Carbon is created by Laeta Kalogridis. Kalogridis serves as co-showrunner with Steve Blackman.