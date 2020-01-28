Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Narcos: Mexico stars Diego Luna and Scoot McNairy appear in an official poster for Season 2 of the Netflix series.

Netflix shared a poster for the season Tuesday on Twitter featuring Luna as Mexican drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and McNairy as DEA agent Walt Breslin.

The poster was created by collage artist Ernesto Muniz. The poster shows mirrored images of Gallardo (Luna) and Breslin (McNairy) alongside photos of Don Neto (Joaquín Cosío) and other characters.

Netflix posted an alternate poster on the Narcos official Twitter account that mirrors the full poster and shows Breslin on top.

"Wanna take down an empire? Divide it. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on Netflix," the caption reads.

Netflix shared a teaser for Season 2 earlier this month that shows Gallardo sitting at the head of a celebratory feast. His guests are later seen holding guns under the table, appearing to hint at the threats Gallardo will face in the new season.

"Backstabbing's hard work. It wears you out eventually. No one stays on top forever. And no one is untouchable," Breslin says in the trailer.

Season 2 will follow Breslin as he pursues Gallardo and his cartel following the death of Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña).

Narcos: Mexico is a companion series to Narcos and premiered in 2018. The original Narcos starred Wagner Moura as Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar and had three seasons on Netflix.