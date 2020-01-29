Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X is looking to the future following his successful night at the Grammys.

The 20-year-old singer and rapper appeared on Wednesday's episode of Today following his performance and wins Sunday at the Grammy Awards.

Lil Nas X performed his hit song "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS and other guests at the Grammys. He won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his "Old Town Road (Remix)" featuring Cyrus.

"Old Town Road" appears on Lil Nas X's debut studio album, 7, released in June. When asked what's next, Lil Nas X said he's working on new releases.

"What's next? It's going to be a lot of music and crazy music videos," he said.

Lil Nas X said he doesn't categorize his music, which has been described as country, pop and other genres.

"I don't really think it matters," he said. "I'm going to make a lot of different things throughout my career. You never know which box it'll fall in, I guess, so I wouldn't label it."

Lil Nas X said it was exciting to meet Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Billie Eilish at the Grammys. He shared a photo with Grande and Lizzo from the Grammys Sunday on Instagram.

"Ariana Grande ... I met her and she was super, super nice," Lil Nas X said. "Everybody that I did meet there, they were all cool. Everybody who I came up with last year, like Lizzo and Billie. It was pretty fun."

On Today, Lil Nas X also premiered his Doritos ad for Super Bowl LIV. The commercial features Sam Elliott and a cameo from Cyrus.

.@LilNasX scored the longest reigning No. 1 hit in Billboard's Hot 100 history with "Old Town Road," and fresh off his Grammy wins on Sunday, he's here to debut his #SuperBowl commercial for @Doritos! pic.twitter.com/ZEVBAuNUbX— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 29, 2020

Doritos shared a teaser earlier this month that showed Elliott reciting "Old Town Road" in his signature Western drawl.

Lil Nas X discussed his personal life in an interview with Variety this month, saying one of the challenges of dating is that he falls "super-easily."