Producer Ken Corday waves as he is joined by "Days of Our Lives" cast members during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,612th stair on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. The soap was renewed for Season 56 on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- NBC announced Wednesday it has renewed Days of Our Lives for a 56th season.

The soap opera is the network's longest-running series.

"From our incredibly loyal fan base to our wonderful writers, cast and crew, the enthusiasm for Days never wavers," Bruce Evans, executive vice president of current programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a press release. "We're incredibly thrilled to bring viewers another season of a show that has cemented its place in television history and touches all generations."

Last fall, media reports said the show's stars had been released from their contracts amid negotiations for a Season 56.

The network did not publicly discuss the talks, but cast members Kristian Alfonso, Chandler Massey and Camila Banus assured fans the daytime drama -- which tapes episodes eight months in advance -- had not been canceled.

"We are most grateful to NBC for their enduring faith in the future of Days of Our Lives, and we are excited to continue delivering compelling stories to our loyal family of fans into this new decade," executive producer Ken Corday said about the renewal.