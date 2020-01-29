Sean Pertwee attends the press conference for TV series "Gotham" in Tokyo in 2015. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse, starring Rufus Sewell and Georgina Campbell, will have its U.S. debut on Amazon Prime on March 13.

The murder mystery's cast also includes Kaya Scodelario, Bertie Carvel, Sean Pertwee, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Poppy Gilbert, Madeleine Bowyer, Ellen Robertson, Sarah Woodward and Claire Skinner.

"When a murder investigation is launched into the death of a young woman, a mysterious list of names is discovered in her shoe, prompting an inquiry not only to find the killer, but also to understand the list of names," a synopsis said.

The two-episode drama is to air on the BBC in the United Kingdom, starting Feb. 9.

The program follows the networks' recent Christie collaborations Ordeal By Innocence and The ABC Murders.