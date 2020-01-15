Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the final season of BoJack Horseman.

The streaming service released a trailer for Season 6, Part 2 of the animated series Wednesday featuring Will Arnett as the voice of BoJack Horseman, a self-destructive, washed-up TV actor.

The preview shows BoJack (Arnett) in his new stint as a professor at Wesleyan University. BoJack reflects on his life as the trailer shows other characters, including Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) and Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie).

"I've had a lot of what I thought were rock bottoms only to discover other, rockier bottoms underneath," BoJack says. "I used to feel like my whole life was an acting job, doing an impression of the people I saw on television, which was just a projection of a bunch of equally screwed up writers and actors. I felt like a xerox of a xerox of a person."

Netflix also shared a poster and first look photos for the final season.

"See how it all ends," the caption reads.

See how it all ends. The final episodes of #BoJackHorseman premiere January 31 - FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/EkkOzrUzjh— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 15, 2020

Season 6, Part 1 was released in October, with Season 6, Part 2 to debut Jan. 31.

BoJack Horseman is created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. Paul F. Tompkins co-stars as the voice of Mr. Peanutbutter, with Aaron Paul as Todd Chavez.