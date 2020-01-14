Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins joined forces with Buddy Murphy on Raw as Rollins and AOP took on Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show in a Fist Fight.

The first-ever Fist Fight on Raw was no disqualification and could only be won after the referee determined that one team could no longer compete.

Rollins and AOP attacked Big Show as he headed towards the ring, resulting in a brutal brawl between the two sides to start the match. Owens used the Raw video screen near the entrance ramp to launch himself at Akam and Rezar of AOP.

Rollins was left alone in the ring against Big Show and struggled until he spotted Murphy sulking on the floor. Murphy was still distraught after losing to Aleister Black earlier in the night and did not leave the ringside area.

Rollins pleaded with Murphy to help him. The Best Kept Secret would come to his aid, delivering a low blow to Big Show then helping Rollins sending the towering superstar through a table.

AOP, back at the entrance ramp, placed Joe on the announcer's desk and Powerbombed Owens onto him, breaking the table in the process. The group then ganged up on Big Show who was finished off with a Curb Stomp by Rollins to win the match.

Rollins celebrated with AOP afterwards and embraced Murphy with a hug. The Monday Night Messiah has now gained a new ally in his quest to dominate Raw.

Also on Raw, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returned with his advocate Paul Heyman.

Heyman once again guaranteed that The Beast will win the Royal Rumble and prove that no one in WWE is worthy of challenging him for the WWE Championship.

Lesnar and Heyman were then interrupted by 24/7 Champion R-Truth who declared himself for the Royal Rumble and said that he would have no issue throwing Heyman over the top rope. After Truth realized that Lesnar was competing in the match and not Heyman, took himself out of the Royal Rumble.

Lesnar, while initially being amused by Truth, eventually took out the confused competitor with an F-5. Truth, as he was being carried to the back by WWE personnel, was attacked by Mojo Rawley who then pinned Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch had a contract signing with Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka to make their Royal Rumble match official. Asuka was joined by her tag team partner Kairi Sane.

Asuka, after both women signed on the dotted line, spit her green mist into The Man's face which blinded her. Lynch, while still recovering from the attack, said that if she goes down, she's taking Asuka with her.

Other moments from Raw included Drew McIntyre defeating Randy Orton and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat match; Ricochet defeating Rawley; Charlotte Flair defeating Sarah Logan; Bobby Lashley defeating Rusev; Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeating The Singh Brothers; and Erick Rowan defeating a local competitor after the mysterious creature inside his box bit his hand.