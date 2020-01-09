Jan. 9 (UPI) -- John Cena discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live how he has transitioned from professional wrestling to Hollywood and how close he is with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

"Right now I'm smack dab in the middle of filming the newest installment of Suicide Squad, so full movie mode," Cena said on Wednesday when asked about which industry he was focusing on.

The actor and grappler said that this is the first time in 15 years or more that he did not compete at a WWE pay-per-view event in a year.

"I'm not a regular player," he said. "I'm proud of the effort that I put fourth and I just want to make sure that I'm never in a position where paying customers like yourself look at the effort and go like, 'Eh, he's just sticking around because he's greedy."

Cena did express interest in appearing at WrestleMania 36 on April 5 which takes place in Tampa where he resides.

The 42-year-old then praised McMahon for the impact the WWE head had on his life.

"He is a friend, a father figure, a mentor, a trusting resource. He's filled with wisdom but above all else yes, I still think of him as my boss," Cena said.

Cena ended his apperance by using a giant hammer to smash terrible holiday gifts that members of the audience were given.

Cena and Kimmel then gifted the audience members signed WWE toys of Cena.