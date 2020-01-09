Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Keith Lee battled Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes in a Fatal 4-Way match to earn a title shot at Roderick Strong's North American Championship on WWE NXT.

The main event of the night on Wednesday, featured Lee once again showcasing his impressive strength when he captured Priest in mid-air and used his opponents body to attack Dijakovic and Grimes.

Grimes also displayed his skill by unleashing a top rope Moonsault to Priest and a double foot stomp to Dijakovic on the ring apron.

Grimes then ran into Lee inside the ring who planted The Technical Savage with a thunderous Spirit Bomb for the victory, ensuring that he will get to face Strong for the NXT North American Championship at a later date.

Also on WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley began her reign as the new NXT Women's Champion after she defeated the dominant Shayna Baszler in December.

Ripley accepted a championship challenge by Toni Storm who teased becoming NXT Women's Champion and NXT UK Women's Champion which is held by Kay Lee Ray.

Ray also appeared to talk trash to Storm while Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Ripley's friend Candice LeRae also asked Ripley for title matches.

Ripley, LeRae and Storm would later team up to take on Ray, Belair and Shirai after a fight broke out. Ripley won the highly-competitive match after hitting the Riptide on Belair for the three count.

Johnny Gargano criticized his rival Finn Balor on his WWE career and discussed how he kept The Prince away from winning the NXT Championship in December.

Balor arrived onto the scene and challenged Johnny Wrestling to match at TakeOver: Portland on Feb. 16.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Imperium defeating Forgotten Sons in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament; Austin Theory defeating Joaquin Wilde; Mia Yim defeating Kayden Carter; and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era defeating NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.