Jan. 13 (UPI) -- NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II from WWE featured United Kingdom Champion Walter defending his title against Joe Coffey and NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray defending her title against Toni Storm and Piper Niven.

Coffey put up a valiant effort against the towering Walter on Sunday but it wasn't enough. The referee was knocked out momentarily which led to interference from Alexander Wolfe of Walter's group Imperium.

Ilja Dragunov attempted to assist Coffey but accidentally hurt Coffey's leg when he sent Wolfe crashing into the challenger.

Walter would eventually win after forcing Coffey to tap out.

As Walter stood in the ring with Imperium, The Undisputed Era led by NXT Champion Adam Cole, attacked the group from behind. The Undisputed Era got rid of Imperium and then focused on Walter.

The Undisputed Era will be taking on Imperium at World's Collide on Jan. 25. The event pits NXT against NXT UK.

Ray had the odds stacked against her facing off against Storm and Niven in a Triple Threat match. Ray hit a Gory Bomb on Niven but Storm grabbed the referee's hand and prevented him from completing the three count.

Niven repaid the favor when she stopped the referee after Storm hit Ray with the Storm Zero. Ray won the match and retained her title after she stole a pin on Niven after Storm took her out with a Frog Splash.

Other moments from NXT TakeOver:Blackpool II included Gallus retaining their UK Tag Team Championships against Imperium, The Grizzled Young Veterans and Mark Andrews and Morgan Webster, Tyler Bate defeating Jordan Devlin and Eddie Dennis defeating Trent Seven.