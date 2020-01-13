Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The View co-host Abby Huntsman is leaving the talk show after two seasons.

The 33-year-old television personality announced on the series Monday that she is exiting the show to help her dad, Jon Huntsman, Jr., run for governor of Utah.

"Today, I'm saying goodbye," Huntsman said. "I'm so thankful for this opportunity, but, as you guys know, my No. 1 priority has always been my family."

Huntsman said she was asked to help run her dad's gubernatorial campaign months ago and decided to join over the holidays.

"There's no one I believe in more than my own dad right now, to run for politics," she explained. "It's going to be a fast race -- June is the primary, and that's what matters. I couldn't be more excited to go help someone I love."

Huntsman thanked her co-hosts, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain, the show's crew, and fans. McCain, who is close friends with Huntsman, said the TV personality will be missed.

"You are such a bright light in everyone's life," McCain, the daughter of late Arizona senator John McCain, said. "I'm heartbroken you're leaving, but I can understand better than anybody how important it is to go support your dad."

McCain also wished Huntsman well on Twitter.

"Wishing my amazing friend and co-host @HuntsmanAbby nothing but the best on her next chapter! @TheView is less without you and your light. I wish you, your family, & your father @JonHuntsman's campaign all the absolute best. He's lucky to have you officially lead his team!" she wrote.

Huntsman will appear on The View through Friday. She had shared a photo with her dad Saturday on Instagram.

"Back to my Utah roots campaigning with this guy. Democracy in action," she captioned the post.

Jon Huntsman, Jr., previously served as Governor of Utah from 2005 to 2009, and was a U.S. ambassador to China and to Russia. He was a candidate for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.