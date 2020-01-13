Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Katy Perry is celebrating her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, on his birthday.

The 35-year-old singer voiced her love and "constant awe" at Bloom in an Instagram post Monday on the Carnival Row star's 43rd birthday.

Perry shared a pair of photos of Bloom standing in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo, Egypt.

"Many people wonder how the pyramids were actually built... but me, I am in constant awe and wonder of how such a loving/kind/compassionate/supportive/talented/deeply spiritual/did I mention incredibly good looking/James Bond of a human being can actually exist in the flesh!" Perry captioned the post.

"There's a reason why all animals and children run straight into his arms... It's his heart, so pure," she added. "I love you Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom. Happiest 43rd year."

Bloom penned a sweet response to Perry in the comments.

"Ready to climb all them pyramids and mountains with you," he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Bloom also shared a photo on Instagram Stories from what appears to be his birthday dinner. The picture shows the actor sitting in front of a dessert with a lit candle.

"Finished with a full belly and trying to figure out if ur supposed to blow these out lol," he wrote, adding a cake emoji.

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day in February 2019. Perry, born Katheryn Hudson, discussed her "challenging" but rewarding partnership with Bloom in the new issue of Vogue India.

"He's an anchor that holds me down, and he's very real," the singer said. "He's not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he's the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson."

Perry said Bloom understands and shares her spiritual journey. She shared how they hold each other accountable and encourage each other to be their best selves.

"Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable," Perry said.

"I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It's challenging, because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself," she added. "It's like a never-ending cleanse."

Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, and has an 8-year-old son, Flynn Christoper, with the model.

Perry released her fifth studio album, Witness, in 2017, and released the new single "Harleys in Hawaii" in October. Bloom stars in the Amazon series Carnival Row, which was renewed for a second season in July.