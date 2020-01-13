Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox had a mini Friends reunion.

The former co-stars enjoyed a night out together, as seen in photos Aniston, 50, and Kudrow, 56, shared Sunday on Instagram.

Aniston posted pictures of herself with Kudrow and Cox, 55, at what appears to be a restaurant. One photo shows Aniston with her arms around Kudrow and Cox, while another shows Aniston and Cox laughing.

"Hi from the girls across the hall," Aniston captioned the post.

Kudrow shared more photos on her own account. One shows Cox kissing Kudrow on the head, while another shows Aniston kissing Kudrow's forehead.

"Bliss. And more bliss. #goodgirlfriends," Kudrow wrote.

Cox voiced her love for her former co-stars in a comment on Kudrow's post.

"I love you two!!" she wrote, adding a raised hands emoji.

Aniston, Kudrow and Cox played Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay and Monica Geller on Friends. The series co-starred Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, and had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

The full Friends cast reunited in a photo in October that Aniston shared as her first Instagram post. The picture had received over 15.5 million likes as of Monday morning.

The Hollywood Reporter said in November that a Friends reunion special is in the works at HBO Max. Talks are reportedly underway for an unscripted special featuring the full cast and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

In addition to Kudrow and Cox, Aniston reunited last week with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The pair both attended a Golden Globes after-party, where E! News said they had a brief but friendly encounter.