Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Zoe Kravitz is working hard to take on the "very physical" role of Catwoman.

The 31-year-old actress said on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she's "nervous" but excited to play Catwoman in The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway previously played Catwoman in other films. Kravitz said on Ellen that she sat with Pfeiffer and Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley at the Golden Globes last week.

"I was bowing to the queen," Kravitz said of Pfeiffer, who played Catwoman in Batman Returns (1992). "I'm nervous to be in her presence now."

Kravitz said she's had "many" costume fittings for The Batman thus far.

"It's going really well," she said. "It's very exciting."

Kravitz also said she's been training a "ton" to prepare for her role.

"It's been great, and hard," the actress said, agreeing with host Ellen DeGeneres that the role is "very physical."

"I come home just limping every day," she added with a laugh. "It's pathetic."

News of Kravitz's casting broke in October. The Batman co-stars Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Andy Serkis as Alfred, and opens in theaters in 2021.

Kravitz will next star in a Hulu adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel High Fidelity, which premieres Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day. Kravitz's mom, Lisa Bonet, played Marie in the previous 2000 film adaptation.

In a recent interview with Elle, Kravitz reflected on her teenage insecurities and her struggle with an eating disorder. She told the magazine she remains "vigilant" after battling bulimia for nearly a decade.