Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Will Smith performed a rap recap of his life and career alongside Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The performance, on Thursday, touched on Smith's music career before he became an actor starting with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Smith also made references to marrying his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, his kids and some of his most popular movies including Bad Boys, Independence Day, Men in Black, Ali, Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness, I Am Legend and Suicide Squad, among others.

"What you gonna do when you hear the siren noise/ Me and Martin a couple of Bad Boys/ Independence Day, aliens on my turf/ You invading us, nah welcome to earth," Smith rapped.

Smith is teaming up with Martin Lawrence once again in Bad Boys for Life, which arrives in theaters on Jan. 17.

Smith, while speaking with Fallon, said he initially set out to do all of his own stunts in Bad Boys for Life, similar to what Tom Cruise does in his films.

"I did like two stunts and I was like, 'I'm not better than Tom Cruise," Smith said.