'Star Wars' cast play Family Feud on 'Kimmel'

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and split up into two teams for a round of Family Feud.

John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Keri Russell, Kelly Marie Tran and Chewbacca made up the Walkerskys family on Monday and played against Daisy Ridley, director J.J. Abrams, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels and Naomi Ackie, who represented the Vadersteins.

The Vadersteins took the early lead when asked what's the worst body part to have chopped off by a light saber. Williams got laughs after he answered penis, which was the second-highest correct answer.

The Walkerskys came back by answering what other words begin with yo besides Yoda. The team correctly answered yo-yo, yogurt, yolo, yoga and yodel.

Williams and his team then won the contest after he answered Jar Jar Binks for which Star Wars character would make the worst roommate. The answers also included Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Jabba the Hut and Kylo Ren.

The cast of The Rise of Skywalker also discussed their time together on set and previewed a new clip from the film, which featured Ridley (Rey), Boyega (Finn) and Isaac (Poe Dameron) shooting down storm troopers while exiting the Millennium Falcon. Rey then performs a Jedi mind trick in order to save her friends.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on Friday.