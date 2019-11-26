Daisy Ridley gives rap recap of 'Star Wars' saga on 'Tonight Show'

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Daisy Ridley performed a rap recap of the Star Wars saga leading into The Rise of Skywalker alongside Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Ridley, who portrays Rey in the sci-fi adventure series, rapped the main plot points of the eight main films including the original 1977 Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Fallon stood alongside the actress holding up drawings of key characters and scenes.

"You can't stop me I'm a Jedi from Jakku/ Fight the dark side from Tatooine to Naboo/ Let go of everything that you fear to lose/ Be the spark that lights the fire/ And may the Force be with you," Ridley rapped about her character Rey.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will conclude the Skywalker story that has run through the main films, hits theaters on Dec. 20.

Ridley, when sitting down with Fallon, said that she finds Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian to be cuter than the Porgs.

The 27-year-old also discussed how Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy and Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry discreetly portrayed Stormtroopers in the newest trilogy, however, Hardy, William and Harry had their scene cut out of The Last Jedi.

"They're quite tall so they looked sort of taller than the average Stormtrooper," Ridley said about William and Harry.