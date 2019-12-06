Oscar Isaac: J.J. Abrams did 'spectacular' job with 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Oscar Isaac thinks J.J. Abrams did a "spectacular" job of writing, directing and producing the upcoming movie.

The 40-year-old actor praised Abrams and shared a story from the film's set during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Isaac plays Poe Dameron in The Rise of Skywalker, which opens in theaters Dec. 20. The movie is the third and final installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and was preceded by Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), directed by Abrams, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), directed by Rian Johnson.

Isaac said Abrams delivered amid enormous pressure and expectations.

"I just saw it last night for the first time," Isaac said. "What J.J. has done ... it's just spectacular. He had to land this massive thing, and he has so many expectations, so much pressure. He just does it with such joy, and it's overwhelming."

Isaac and his co-stars filmed the movie in the U.K. and Jordan. He recalled meeting the king of Jordan, Abdullah II of Jordan, while filming in the Wadi Rum desert.

"At one point, we were shooting out there and they said the king of Jordan is landing, and some of the princes as well. We all ran over to meet him," Isaac said. "I was expecting, I don't know, a cape and a crown. He was just in these army fatigues and a tight black shirt."

Isaac said Abdullah II hosted a dinner for the cast at his personal residence, which featured arcade games for his kids.

"He invited us to dinner and we all went to dinner that night. It was pretty amazing," Isaac said.

The Rise of Skywalker co-stars Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. Abrams said on Good Morning America last week that he "needed" to include Fisher, who died in December 2016, in the film.

Boyega also appeared on GMA last week, where he confirmed that a Star Wars script that was recently put on eBay was his. Boyega said he put the script under his bed the day before he moved and forgot about it after a night of partying.