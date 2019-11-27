Nov. 27 (UPI) -- John Boyega said on Good Morning America Wednesday that the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script that was put up for sale on eBay was his.

The actor explained to GMA host Michael Strahan that he had placed the top-secret script under his bed before he moved to another apartment.

"I was just like, you what, I'll leave it under my bed. When I wake up in the morning I'll take it and then move but my boys came over," Boyega said. "We started partying a little bit and then the script just, it just stayed there."

"Then a few weeks after, you know, a cleaner comes in, finds the script and then puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds," he continued. "So the person didn't know the true value."

Disney, the studio behind Star Wars, was able to recover the script before it was sold.

"It was scary man," Boyega said. "I got calls from even Mickey Mouse."

Boyega, now that his Star Wars trilogy is finished with The Rise of Skywalker, said that he will be taking a break and starting to date again.

"I actually have time to just live a bit now and that's something that I'm excited about," he said.