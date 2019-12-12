Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm and Keri Russell played a round of Mad Lib Theater with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The Hollywood stars on Wednesday chose words and phrases such as Narnia, Gila monster, "It's mariachi night," Chili's, dirty underwear and belly button, among others.

Hamm, when asked what he wished for on his birthday as a kid as part of the game, said that he wanted to be in a Star Wars film. The actor then stared at Russell who stars in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, set to hit theaters on Dec. 20.

The Mad Lib Theater scene involved the trio as the pilots and staff of a commercial flight headed to Narnia.

"Now we do apologize for the 14-nanoseconds delay because Gila monsters are farting on the runway," Hamm said.

"Please take a moment to look around and find the nearest Chili's. In the event of a SantaCon, a dirty underwear will drop down from your seat above," Russell said.