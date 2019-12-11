Charlie Puth sings as The Doobie Brothers on 'Tonight Show'

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth imitated the musical style of The Doobie Brothers during a round of Musical Genre Challenge on The Tonight Show.

The segment, on Tuesday, tasked Puth and host Jimmy Fallon with singing famous songs in different musical styles.

Puth first performed Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" as a Broadway song before he sang his own track "We Don't Talk Anymore" as The Doobie Brothers.

The 28-year-old, who was using a piano, was able to impersonate Doobie Brothers singer Michael McDonald, capturing his signature voice.

Fallon performed "Cha Cha Slide" as a 90s R&B song followed by The Proclaimers' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" as a techno song.

Puth also performed his latest song "Mother" on the Tonight Show stage.