Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Americans ended in 2018 and wrapped up the story of Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) for better or worse. On Tuesday, Fox Searchlight released the trailer for Antlers, the first film Russell has made since The Americans, giving a peek at what she's doing next.

The trailer is narrated entirely by a little boy (Jeremy T. Thompson).

"Once, there were three bears that lived in a dark and wet cave up above a small town," the boy begins. "Every day, Little Bear went to school and at night he would come home and eat dinner. But one day, Little Bear came home and Big Bear and Baby Bear were different. Big Bear got sick and his insides turned black. Big Bear has become more angrier and meaner because they had no food, no meat, no meat. But they had each other."

That's not the Three Bears story most people know, and the images get grizzlier and grizzlier as the boy goes on.

"A small town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thompson) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences," the official synopsis reads. The trailer does not make the secret any more explicit, so viewers will have to wait until the movie opens to learn those secrets.

Scott Cooper directs Antlers, his follow up to Hostiles. Channel Zero and The Act creator Nick Antosca co-wrote the screenplay with C. Henry Chaisson, based on Antosca's story. Guillermo del Toro is also a producer, reuniting him with his Shape of Water studio Fox Searchlight.

Antlers is due in theaters in 2020.