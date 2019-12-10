Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Disenchantment Season 3 is coming to Netflix in 2020.

Producers shared a teaser for the season on the show's official Twitter account Tuesday.

"Don't mess with mommy. Disenchantment Part 3 coming in 2020," the post reads.

The promo shows Princess Bean (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) being burned at the stake before falling through with Luci (Eric Andre) and Elfo (Nat Faxon). The trio then encounter Bean's mom, Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan).

"What? No hug?" Dagmar asks.

Disenchantment is created by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. Season 1 debuted on Netflix in August 2018, while Season 2 was released in September.

Disenchantment takes place in the fictional medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland. The show also features the voices of John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Matt Berry and David Herman.

Netflix renewed Disenchantment through Season 4 in October 2018.

"We're excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix," Groening said at the time. "Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off."