The misadventure continues. New Disenchantment coming in 2019, 2020, and 2021. pic.twitter.com/HWzXeYxRQ4

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed animated comedy series Disenchantment for two more seasons, leaving the show on the streaming service through 2021.

The Disenchantment Twitter page made the announcement on Monday alongside a video of elves becoming shocked at the renewal.

"The misadventure continues. New Disenchantment coming in 2019, 2020, and 2021," the caption said.

The renewal gives the series four seasons in total. Season 1 debuted in August with Season 2 set to arrive in 2019.

Disenchantment, from Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening, follows the adventures of princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson), elf Elfo (Nat Fazon) and demon Luci (Eric Andre). John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery also provide voices.

"We're excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix. Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off," Groening said in a statement.