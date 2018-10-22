Trending Stories

'Walking Dead' stars attend Scott Wilson's memorial
Selma Blair says she has multiple sclerosis
WWE: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair have fight at performance center
Tara Reid's mother Donna dies
Anthony Edwards, Julie White join 'Designated Survivor' for Season 3

Photo Gallery

 
'Hocus Pocus' turns 25: The cast through the years

Latest News

11 states begin early voting this week ahead of midterm elections
Ford opens Michigan plant to relaunch Ranger pickup, Bronco SUV
Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Laughter was 'best medicine' for cancer
Hundreds of students fling shaving cream in annual foam fight
Guillermo del Toro to direct 'Pinocchio' for Netflix
 
Back to Article
/