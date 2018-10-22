Guillermo del Toro to direct 'Pinocchio' for Netflix

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Guillermo del Toro has signed on to direct a stop-motion animated musical version of Pinocchio for Netflix.

Del Toro is also writing and producing the project which serves as his first animated feature and his first feature film following The Shape of Water, which won multiple Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

Pinocchio will take place in Italy during the 1930s. The Jim Henson Company and ShadowMachine, the studio behind Netflix's animated series Bojack Horseman, will be working with Del Toro.

Patrick McHale is co-writing the script with Mark Gustafson serving as co-director. The film's puppets will be built by Mackinnon and Saunders (Corpse Bride). Lisa Henson, Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico and Gary Ungar are producing with Blanca Lista co-producing. Production is set to begin this fall.

"No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio," Del Toro said in a statement.

"In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I've wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember. After the incredible experience we have had on Trollhunters, I am grateful that the talented team at Netflix is giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to introduce audiences everywhere to my version of this strange puppet-turned-real-boy," he continued.

Del Toro is behind Netflix's Trollhunters and upcoming horror anthology series 10 After Midnight.