Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Former Today host Kathie Lee Gifford returned to the morning show on Friday to discuss her move to Nashville and love for the city.

"I just love it here," Gifford said after stating that she bought a small place in Nashville a year ago in anticipation of leaving Today and enjoyed the area so much that she upgraded to a bigger residence.

"It's a place of joy for me," she continued. "Every time I get on a plane to go back home I would say, 'Why am I so happy here?' and I realized it's because it's a culture of kindness here as opposed to the culture of chaos that exists in so many of our cities now."

"I felt loved here and received and respected," Gifford said.

The television personality also discussed how her two children, 29-year-old Cody Gifford and 26-year-old Cassidy Erin Gifford, are both engaged.

"The good news is that I adore both of their partners," she said before noting that her kids do not want her to sing at their weddings.

Gifford exited Today in April after 11 years as host.