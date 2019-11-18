Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates daughter's engagement

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating daughter Cassidy Gifford's engagement.

The 66-year-old television personality took to Instagram Sunday after Cassidy Gifford, 26, got engaged to her boyfriend, Ben Wierda.

Gifford shared a photo of Cassidy Gifford and Weirda smiling and embracing.

"So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda," she captioned the post. "I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!"

Gifford's former Today co-host Hoda Kotb, Today contributor Joy Bauer and television personality Kris Jenner were among those to congratulate Cassidy Gifford and Wierda in the comments.

"Cass!!! Over the moon!!!" Kotb wrote.

"So exciting!! BIG, FAT CONGRATULATIONS to all of you!!" Bauer added.

"CONGRATULATIONS so so exciting!!!!" Jenner said.

Cassidy Gifford is Gifford's daughter with her late husband, Frank Gifford. Gifford and Frank Gifford are also parents to son Cody Gifford, 29, who got engaged to Erika Brown in May.

"My son is engaged and I couldn't be happier for him and @missamerikabrown," Gifford wrote on Instagram at the time.

Gifford left Today in April after 11 years as host. She reunited with Kotb on the show last week, where she gave an update on her new life in Nashville, Tenn., and her dating life.