Chadwick Boseman first auditioned for Drax before Black Panther

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Chadwick Boseman said on The Tonight Show that he first auditioned to play Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy before he was selected to portray Black Panther.

"I didn't think I was going to get it," the actor told host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday's show.

"It's a testament to Marvel because after each film, Ant-Man has a different tone and feeling. We didn't know what that was going to be. We didn't know what Guardians was going to be," Boseman said.

"So I didn't know what it was and I only had a few pages at that time. So it was just good to come in and play and to see what they did with it."

The role of Drax was given to Dave Bautista with Boseman saying that his initial audition with Marvel led to him becoming Black Panther.

"Sometimes that's the way it works as an actor," the 41-year-old said. "You're meeting the people that you know, they might be like, 'He's not this, but we'll put him in this other thing.'"

Boseman will next be seen in police thriller 21 Bridges, which hits theaters on Friday. He will be reprising his Marvel role in Black Panther 2, set to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.