Chadwick Boseman teases 'twists and turns' in '21 Bridges'

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- 21 Bridges star Chadwick Boseman says the movie has plenty of "twists and turns."

The 41-year-old actor discussed the upcoming action thriller during Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

21 Bridges is directed by Brian Kirk and co-stars Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch and J.K. Simmons. Boseman stars as Andre Davis, an NYPD detective on the hunt for a pair of cop killers.

"This is sort of a throwback movie to some of the movies you would see in the '70s," Boseman said. "Eight cops are killed, I'm called in as an NYPD detective to find the killers. We shut down Manhattan and sort of trap them in."

"There's some twists and turns throughout. It keeps you on the edge of your seat," he added. "I'm proud of this movie."

21 Bridges takes place over the course of one night. Boseman said the night shoots for the film were a taxing experience and gave him a new respect for his father.

"I will never pick up a script again and not look and see how many nights it is. You have to measure it out, because literally, it took me five months to get back on a regular sleep schedule," the star said.

"My dad used to work the night shift. I never understood what he was going through," he added. "Man, that takes a toll on you after a while. I have a whole new respect for my dad after this movie."

21 Bridges opens in theaters Friday.

Boseman is known for playing the title character in Black Panther and other movies in the Marvel cinematic universe. He told host Ellen DeGeneres the role has changed his life.

"A few people saw it in a few theaters," the actor said. "I try to keep things the same, but some places you go, they recognize you a little bit."

Boseman will reprise Black Panther in Black Panther 2, which opens in theaters in May 2022.